Marcel Reed’s four touchdowns lead Texas A&M to 44-22 win over Utah State

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Marcel Reed threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving late in the third quarter with an injury to lead No. 19 Texas A&M to a 44-22 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Reed threw for 220 yards with TD passes of 34, 12 and eight yards before leaving with about four minutes left in the third quarter after taking an awkward fall and getting hit by a defender. He walked off the field after being checked out and spent time in the medical tent before jogging to the locker room.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

Texas A&M (2-0) led by 1 late in the first quarter before scoring 23 straight points to take a 30-6 lead into halftime.

Reed had a 1-yard scoring run and a 12-yard TD pass in that span to help Texas A&M pull away.

Texas A&M’s defense dominated in that stretch, led by defensive end Cashius Howell, who sacked Bryson Barnes on three consecutive plays to single-handedly force a punt in the second quarter. It’s the first time a player has had sacks on three straight plays since Jack Cichy did it for Wisconsin against Southern California in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, according to research by the Texas A&M communications staff.

Barnes had 169 yards passing with two touchdowns for Utah State (1-1) but was sacked six times and hit six more.

KC Concepcion had another big game for Texas A&M on Saturday after scoring a touchdown on a punt return and grabbing a TD catch in his debut last week after transferring from North Carolina State. He had six receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

His second TD came on an 8-yard catch and extended the lead to 37-14 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.

Mario Craver, another transfer in his first year at A&M, had 114 yards receiving and a touchdown after grabbing two touchdown receptions last week.

Backup Miles O’Neill threw for 99 yards, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown pass after Reed went out.

The takeaway

Utah State: Barnes was under near-constant pressure Saturday and his line will have to protect him much better for the team to get back on track next week.

Texas A&M: The run defense was much better than in the opener, when A&M allowed UTSA to rush for 203 yards. On Saturday, the team allowed just 78 yards rushing.

Up next

Utah State hosts Air Force next Saturday night.

Texas A&M visits No. 9 Notre Dame next Saturday night.