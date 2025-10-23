Spurs’ young talent shines in convincing win against Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS, Texas – Looking to prove a point, the San Antonio Spurs hammered the Dallas Mavericks 125-92 Wednesday night in their season opener.

The Spurs won their first opener in four seasons and finally beat their Southwest rivals, who had defeated them in two straight season-opening games.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 40 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. His spectacular play and thunderous slam dunks had social media on fire. After the game, Wemby told the media that the team wanted to make a statement and that they are tired of losing. Head coach Mitch Johnson noted that the best part of Wemby’s stat line was that he had zero turnovers.

Second-year guard Stephon Castle was sharp with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He has learned how to play alley-oop with Wemby and played great defense on Mavericks rookie and 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, which was a big reason Cooper was limited to 10 points in his regular-season debut.

Castle said that a lot of reps and watching film with Wembanyama have helped him learn how to play with Wemby and feed him the ball more effectively. He also mentioned that the final outcome was not a surprise to the Spurs.

After a slow start, rookie Dylan Harper had a nice regular-season debut with 15 points. He went 0-for-3 from the field in the first quarter but bounced back by making four of five field-goal attempts in the second frame.

In the postgame, Harper admitted he had first-game jitters, but once he calmed down, he let the game come to him. He played much better in the final three quarters.

The Spurs withstood some of the Mavs’ early blows and showed much more poise this season compared to last. They took the lead for good, 49-48, in the second quarter via a Wemby reverse slam dunk and never took their foot off the gas, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Victor is 21 years old. Steph is 20. Dylan is 19. They are loaded with young talent that doesn’t stop there.

The Spurs will next play at the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

