Antetokounmpo ruled out for Bucks' Thursday night game against Warriors

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing his first game of the season Thursday night as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Golden State Warriors.
The two-time MVP had been listed as probable in the Bucks’ afternoon injury report because of left knee soreness, but the team announced about an hour before the opening tip that he wouldn’t be available.
Antetokounmpo, 30, has averaged 36.3 points, 14 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the Bucks’ first four games of the season. He entered Thursday night’s action ranked second in the league in scoring (behind Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey) and rebounding (behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic).
Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points while shooting at least 70% from the floor in each of his last three games. He’s one of only six players in NBA history to accomplish both those statistical benchmarks in three straight games.
