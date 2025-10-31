George Springer back in Blue Jays' lineup for World Series Game 6 against Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer leaves the game with an injury with manager John Schneider, right, during the seventh inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TORONTO, ONT – George Springer was back in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup for Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night after missing two games with an injury to his right side.

Springer was set to lead off as designated hitter for the Blue Jays, who led the Series 3-2 and were one win from their first title since 1993.

Recommended Videos

“Once you get confirmation that there’s nothing terribly wrong, it’s kind of ‘What can you tolerate?’" Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "He’s somehow, at age 36, made significant progress in the last 48 hours.”

Bo Bichette, still regaining his fitness after a sprained knee that sidelined him for seven weeks, was at second base.

Springer strained his right side while taking a swing in Game 3 and immediately left the game after the first pitch of his plate appearance.

“It wasn't great,” Schneider said of Springer's exit. “He's tough. I think any hitter, when you kind of feel something there, you get a little worried. I think that kind of scares guys a little bit but I'm really happy that he's back.”

Schneider said the Blue Jays don't believe Springer can aggravate or worsen his pain by playing.

“That's kind of how we're approaching it,” Schneider said. “There's always some risk, too. There's a difference between being injured and hurting. He's not injured right now. But yeah, there's always a risk.”

Springer worked out in the batting cage and again on the field before Game 5. He was preparing to pinch run for Bichette in the ninth inning, but Bichette grounded out.

“He was pretty close two days ago,” Schneider said of Springer. “It was just trying to balance another day and a half of rest or would he be all right. If we needed him, he was going to come into the game in some capacity. He’s a gamer, man. Ready to go.”

Springer has the second-most leadoff homers in major league history with 63, trailing only Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson’s 81.

Springer hit a three-run homer in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against Seattle on Oct. 20, playing a major role in sending the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993.

That came three days after he was struck on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Seattle’s Bryan Woo during the ALCS, forcing him out of Game 5. Springer returned in Game 6.

Springer was the World Series MVP for the Houston Astros in 2017, when he tied a Series record by hitting five homers against the Dodgers. Los Angeles fans have booed him at Dodger Stadium since that Astros title was later tainted by the revelation of their illegal sign stealing.

___

Associated Press freelancer writer Ian Harrison contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB