Haaland pulls out robot celebration after scoring again for Man City Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson) Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's second goal past Bournemouth's goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
MANCHESTER – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a scoring machine — and his new goal celebration reflects it.
After netting the first of his two goals in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Haaland wheeled away and came to a stop before making moves like a robot.
The prolific Norway striker likes to celebrate his goals in different ways. Perhaps his best-known is the yoga meditation pose while sitting down, while he has also been seen pointing one finger to his ear and the other hand toward the sky.
Haaland has said he is in the
form of his life.
He now has 26 goals in 16 games for club and country this season, and has scored two goals in each of his last four home league games for City.
His competition-high 13 Premier League goals is more than twice any other player has managed this season.
___
AP soccer:
https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio ▶ 2:33 Six spooky ghost tours around San Antonio How to celebrate Halloween safely ▶ 1:13 How to celebrate Halloween safely San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk ▶ 1:21 San Antonio LGBTQ+ community unites to protect the Pride district’s rainbow crosswalk San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure ▶ 1:12 San Antonio chef reflects on industry challenges after restaurant closure SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome ▶ 1:24 SA rodeo plans on year-round expanding no matter election outcome Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding ▶ 0:25 Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends ▶ 1:07 How to adjust your sleep habits before daylight saving time ends Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio ▶ 1:09 Federal, local law enforcement teams crack down on credit card skimmers in San Antonio How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy ▶ 0:51 How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather ▶ 0:30 Pan dulce, hot coffee & jacket weather Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary ▶ 0:56 Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa ▶ 1:04 San Antonio Jamaican restaurant leads relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:37 San Antonio woman shares videos from Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade ▶ 1:30 $200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense ▶ 1:40 Boerne ISD bets on high-tech defense West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help ▶ 1:29 West Side nonprofit welcomes SNAP recipients who need help Monkeys escape from overturned truck ▶ 1:04 Monkeys escape from overturned truck 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Previous photo Next photo