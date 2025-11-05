Roadrunners ride ‘Lights Out’ magic into Tampa showdown with USF

SAN ANTONIO – There’s just something about UTSA football (4-4) in late October—early November when the Roadrunners are playing at home as underdogs in their all-black uniforms.

Last year, the Birds upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Memphis Tigers inside the Alamodome on their Nov. 2 ‘Lights Out’ game.

The trend continued in 2025 as UTSA came out on the right side of a perfect storm, where Tulane hadn’t lost an AAC game and UTSA had lost two conference games in three weeks.

On Tuesday, ahead of another primetime and nationally-televised Thursday night football game, the Roadrunners’ defense reflected on their five-takeaway outing.

“We was turnt man,” said UTSA senior safety Tyan Milton. “We had the black on. When we got out there, I was like, this just shows what we’re capable of. We could have been doing it. It was super fun.”

On the flip side, UTSA had the quarterback play of Owen McCown, who continues against a tough University of South Florida team (6-2) that received 23 votes in the latest AP Top-25 CFB poll.

McCown was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week after an impressive performance that saw him finish 31 of 33 for a program-record .939 completion percentage.

McCown piled up 370 yards and tossed four touchdown passes.

“Thmatch-upy’re (a) really good team,” said Roadrunners junior wide receiver Devin McCuin. “They don’t think they really lacking any areas. They’re having success for a reason. We got to go out there and compete and match their intensity.”

“We’re in a good spot,” said UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. “It’s an unfortunate match-up for us at a terrible time. We’re going into another angry hornet’s nest on the road like we did at North Texas. This team is the best one we’ve played.”

Kickoff between UTSA and USF is at 6:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida. The Roadrunners are 14-point underdogs.

