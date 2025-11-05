Tre’von Moehrig named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after standout game

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) and linebacker Trevis Gipson (52) celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

SAN ANTONIO – Carolina Panthers and Smithson Valley alum safety Tre’von Moehrig was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9.

The former Ranger, who is in his fifth NFL season, is in his first with the Panthers.

In Carolina’s surprise win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Moehrig recorded two of his five tackles for a loss, batted down two passes and had a 36-yard interception.

He is the first safety and fourth player to record five tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and an interception in a game this season. Moehrig is the fourth Panthers safety to win DPOW and the first since Roman Harper did it in 2014.

He is also the first TCU alum to earn the honor since Jerry Hughes (Week 7, 2020).

