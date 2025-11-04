San Antonio Spurs unveil City Edition uniforms, new court with Fiesta-themed colors

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs announced on Tuesday the unveiling of their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and court, bringing back Fiesta-themed colors introduced five seasons ago.

According to the team, the Fiesta design draws inspiration from the team’s 1990 warm-up jackets, which featured the fan-favorite “paintbrush stroke emblem.”

The uniforms showcase Fiesta stripes across the chest on a classic Spurs black background, with matching stripes down the sides of the shorts.

The Spurs will wear the uniforms for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, according to the release.

The new threads also include a patch from Ledger, a Paris-based cryptocurrency firm and the team’s jersey sponsor.

The Spurs’ City Edition court is Fiesta-inspired, as well. The “paintbrush stroke” logo will be seen at center court for the first time since 2002.

Fans can celebrate the uniform launch with a free party on Nov. 11 at The Rock at La Cantera, the release stated. The event will feature 1990s-themed activities, appearances by the Spurs’ mascot Coyote and Hype Squad, 90s arcade games, trivia, art stations and free snacks.

Attendees of the uniform launch event will have the opportunity to purchase the new jerseys and merchandise first before they become available at Spurs fan shops and the team’s online shop.

The Spurs will debut the new uniforms and court on Nov. 12 when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Frost Bank Center. The Nov. 12 home game is part of the team’s 11 City Nights throughout the 2025-26 season.

The City Fiesta Nights schedule includes home games against the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

