Spurs’ Wembanyama earns first Western Conference Player of the Week honors of new NBA season

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts near Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN ANTONIO – The new and improved Victor Wembanyama can now lay claim to the best opening week any Western Conference player has had this season.

The NBA announced Wembanyama as its Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. According to the Spurs, the honor is Wembanyama’s second of his young career.

The 21-year-old got out of the starting gates fast against the Dallas Mavericks in last Wednesday night’s season opener.

In his first game since a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in mid-February, Wembanyama dropped 40 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked three shots and tallied a steal in a 33-point win in North Texas.

Two nights later, he and the Spurs grinded out a four-point overtime win at New Orleans. Wembanyama scored 29 points, hauled in 11 rebounds and blocked nine more shots in the Big Easy.

In Sunday’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets, the former No. 1 overall pick shined brightly with 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, six more blocks and three steals in another double-digit win.

Wembanyama helped the Spurs to a 3-0 start, the team’s first since the start of the 2019-2020 season.

According to the Spurs, Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history to log 100+ points, 40+ rebounds and 15+ blocks through his team’s first three regular season games.

The Spurs will host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Monday at the Frost Bank Center.

