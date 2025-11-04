Pieper, Boerne Champion collide in loaded Week 11 BGC Game of the Week showdown

SAN ANTONIO – Pieper will host Boerne Champion in the Week 11 Big Game Coverage Game of the Week, a matchup loaded with district-seeding implications.

The District 13-5A-DI race remains strikingly close. With a win and the right point differential, Champion can leap into third place while dropping Pieper from second to fourth.

Pieper, however, is determined to slam the door on that scenario and secure the No. 2 seed.

“It just puts you on a totally different side of the bracket,” said Boerne Champion head coach Blane Ellis. “There’s a lot riding on it.”

“We really want to win this game to get the third seed in the playoffs,” shared Champion senior cornerback Jayden Davis. “But, the reason why we really want to win it—it’ll be like snowball into the next week and then next week in the next week in the playoffs. And it’ll give us a boost."

The Chargers are riding momentum after clinching a playoff berth last week — their first in two seasons.

“It was really awesome to get that win,” said Chargers senior offensive lineman Walker Affeldt. “I would not do it with any other group of guys. These are my best friends on this team. I grew up with these guys.”

For Pieper, timing is everything.

“We’re getting healthy at the right time,” said Pieper football head coach Nick Rogers. “We were real banged up early this year, kind of figuring out who we were as a new team. I think we’re gelling and clicking at the right time.”

“I think we just know that we’re going to play our game no matter what, and we have a standard to play at, and we’re just going to go out and meet that standard no matter what,” said Pieper senior wide receiver Andrew Grinestaff.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Warrior Coliseum on Friday. We’ll have highlights and post-game reaction later that night on Nightbeat and on the KSAT stream, right after.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.