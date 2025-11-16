Texas A&M announces new 6-year contract for coach Mike Elko after historic comeback

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M announced that coach Mike Elko received a new six-year contract on Saturday, hours after the third-ranked Aggies mounted the biggest comeback in school history to remain undefeated.

Elko’s new deal replaces the six-year contract he signed when joining the Aggies before last season after Jimbo Fisher was fired. It runs from 2026-2031.

The Aggies trailed 30-3 at halftime before rallying to beat South Carolina 31-30 on Saturday to improve to 10-0 and 7-0 in Southeastern Conference play as they aim for their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. It’s their first 10-0 start since 1992.

“(Elko) has not only elevated our on-field performance over the last two seasons, but he has also begun building this program for a strong and sustainable future in the modern world of college athletics,” Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts said in a release. “We’ve made a programmatic decision to enhance our program in every way possible, and coach Elko continues to embody discipline and values at the highest standard. His vision aligns perfectly with what we believe Texas A&M should represent, and I’m thrilled to continue this journey with him as he leads Aggie football into an incredibly bright future.”

Elko's previous contract paid him $7 million a year and included incentives that could push that number much higher. The new contract is reported to give Elko a big raise, but the school did not immediately release details of his financial compensation. Texas A&M said the contract "enhances Elko’s base salary and includes escalators tied to College Football Playoff appearances.”

It added that the contract also includes an escalating model for assistant coaches and support staff that will provide increases to salary pools and incentives.

“Texas A&M has the potential to be one of the nation’s premier football brands and a consistent contender for championships,” Elko said in a statement. “This commitment of resources allows us to continue elevating our program toward that goal. From day one, our mission has been to establish a standard of excellence that reflects the passion and pride of the 12th Man, and this support moves us even further along that path.”

Texas A&M is 7-0 in SEC play for the first time and has a 7-0 league record for the first time since coach R.C. Slocum led the Aggies to three straight undefeated seasons in the Southwest Conference from 1991-93. It’s the Aggies' first 10-win season since 2012 under Kevin Sumlin, when they went 11-2 in Johnny Manziel’s Heisman Trophy-winning season.

The 48-year-old Elko was the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year at Duke in his final season at Duke in 2022. He improved to 18-5 in two seasons at Texas A&M with Saturday’s win.

Elko spent four years as A&M’s defensive coordinator before leaving to become Duke's coach after the 2021 season. He went 16-9 in two seasons with the Blue Devils after they had won just 10 games combined the three previous years.

