Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Investigators say UPS plane serviced in SA before crashing in Kentucky, killing 14, had cracks in engine mount
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
Teens exchanging guns post-crime pose new challenge for Bexar County law enforcement
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site

Sports

First skeleton test race on controversial new Olympic sliding track won by Weston

Associated Press

1 / 4
South Korea's Jung Seunggi takes the start at a training session ahead of a three day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A man works on the track ahead of a three-day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
South Korean skeleton athlete Jung Seunggi, right, has a photo taken in front of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics countdown clock, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Ukraine's Yaroslav Lavreniuk takes the start at a training session ahead of a three-day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

South Korea's Jung Seunggi takes the start at a training session ahead of a three day skeleton and bobsled World Cup stage and Olympic test event in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO – CORTINA D'The first official test race on the controversial sliding track being rebuilt for the Milan Cortina Olympics was won by skeleton world champion Matt Weston of Britain on Friday.

Weston beat European champion Samuel Maier of Austria by 0.15 seconds after two runs in the head-first discipline down the Eugenio Monti track.

Recommended Videos

It was also the opening skeleton World Cup of the Olympic season.

Yin Zheng of China finished third, 0.18 behind, after setting the first track record at 56.79 seconds in his opening run.

Junior world champion Lukas Nydegger of Germany achieved his best World Cup result in fourth, missing the podium by 0.05.

The top American finisher was Austin Florian in 10th while Cortina native Mattia Gaspari led host Italy in 17th.

In the women's event, Jaqcueline Pfeifer claimed her first World Cup win in almost five years. The three-time World Cup overall winner was 0.23 ahead of German teammate and Olympic champion Hannah Neise.

Kim Meylemans of Belgium finished 0.32 behind in third.

A mixed team event was scheduled for later Friday, followed by bobsled races on Saturday and Sunday.

While the competitive part of the track in Cortina is ready, surrounding areas are still being constructed and no spectators were allowed in for the test event.

The International Olympic Committee didn’t want millions to be spent rebuilding the track in Cortina, which closed in 2008 due to rising maintenance costs. The IOC suggested holding sliding events for these Games in nearby Austria or Switzerland instead.

But the Italian government pushed ahead anyway and is spending 118 million euros ($136 million) remaking the venue.

The Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos