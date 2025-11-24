Georgia lineman Nyier Daniels is dismissed from the team after his arrest following a police chase

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team following his weekend arrest on multiple charges resulting from a high-speed police chase in the city of Commerce.

According to the Jackson County, Georgia, jail log, Daniels was booked at 10 a.m. Sunday on three felony charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and 10 misdemeanor charges.

The other felony charges were two county of cruelty to children because Daniels' two younger siblings were in his BMW. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding. According to the police report obtained by The Associated Press, Daniels reached speeds of 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in Commerce and 150 mph when the chase continued on Interstate 85.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Daniels was no longer on the team.

“I have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but obviously he’ll no longer be with us,” Smart said.

Daniels' mother, Brandi Canada Green, 41, also was arrested after driving another vehicle that became involved in the chase. Green faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to the incident report, officers gave up the chase when the pursuing officer lost contact with Daniels' vehicle on the interstate. The arrest was made when the officers learned he was a Georgia player and contacted team coaches, who provided assistance, according to the report.

The arresting officer, Capt. Cole Edwards, said in the police report that he asked Daniels why he fled and Daniels responded “he did not want his mother to get a ticket.”

The jail log listed Daniels' total bond at $21,000 and Green's bond at $11,000. They remained booked in the jail as of early Monday afternoon.

Daniels, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey, has appeared in three games this season, including No. 4 Georgia's 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday. He was not listed on Georgia's depth chart for the game.

Georgia's final regular-season game is Friday against No. 23 Georgia Tech.

