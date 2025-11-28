Cameron Boozer scores 35 points as No. 4 Duke tops No. 22 Arkansas 80-71

Duke forward Cameron Boozer, right, drives to the basket as Arkansas forward Nick Pringle, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic tournament Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Cameron Boozer had 35 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Duke hold off No. 22 Arkansas for a wild 80-71 win on Thursday night.

Boozer went 13 for 18 from the field at the United Center — the same place his father, Carlos, called home while he played with the Chicago Bulls for four of his 13 NBA seasons. Cayden Boozer also is a Blue Devils freshman, and Carlos cheered on his twin sons from a courtside seat.

Caleb Foster had 15 points and eight assists for Duke (8-0), off to its best start since winning its first 11 games of the 2017-18 season. Patrick Ngongba II added 11 points.

Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 for Arkansas (5-2), and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas finished with 13. Trevon Brazile had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing by 13 in the first half, the Razorbacks used a 10-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 10:09 left. Thomas capped the spurt with a 3-pointer.

Duke delivered down the stretch, though. Ngongba's basket gave the Blue Devils a 66-64 lead with 5:20 remaining. Foster made a big 3 with 2:31 to go.

Cameron Boozer began to assert himself in the final minutes of the first half. He made two 3-pointers, converted a driving layup and picked up an assist on Dame Sarr's dunk during a 10-0 run that gave Duke a 32-22 lead with 5:11 left.

The Blue Devils had a 41-35 lead at the break after the Razorbacks closed the first half with a 7-0 spurt. Cameron Boozer had 15 points at halftime on 6-for-9 shooting.

Arkansas hosts No. 6 Louisville on Wednesday night.

Duke hosts No. 10 Florida on Tuesday night.

