Texans corral high-scoring Colts and narrow AFC South race with 20-16 win at Indy

Houston Texans' Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Nico Collins scored the tiebreaking touchdown on a 7-yard run with 12:38 to play, Nick Chubb also ran for a score, and the Houston Texans' top-ranked defense came up with a late stop on Sunday to seal a 20-16 victory over the slumping Indianapolis Colts.

Houston (7-5) won its fourth straight, moving within one game of AFC South rival Indy (8-4), which has lost three of four to fall into a first-place tie with Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud improved to 3-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium by going 22 of 35 for 276 yards with one interception in his first game in four weeks. He cleared the concussion protocol Friday.

Collins caught five passes for 98 yards.

Houston sealed the win by forcing a turnover on downs with 1:45 to play after Daniel Jones had taken Indy to Houston's 31-yard line. The Colts have lost two straight for the first time this season, and this was the first time they were held under 20 points.

Playing through a lower leg injury, Jones finished 14 of 27 for 201 yards and two TDs. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher, was held to 85 yards on 21 carries and failed to score for only the fifth time this season.

Stroud led the Texans to a 23-yard field goal on their first possession.

Indy made it 6-3 early in the second quarter after Cam Bynum's interception led to a 19-yard TD pass from Jones to Alec Pierce. Michael Badgley's extra-point try hit the left goal post.

Houston answered with Chubb's 4-yard run to make it 10-6 and then opened the second half with a 43-yard field goal. Jones threw a 12-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren late in the third quarter to tie it up.

After a pass-interference call on Indy cornerback Kenny Moore II on third-and-15 early in the fourth, the Texans capitalized four plays later with Collins' 7-yard scamper around the right side for a 20-13 lead.

All Indy could muster was a 42-yard field goal before a drop and a pass breakup ended the Colts' perfect home record. Pierce led the Colts with four receptions for 79 yards.

Missing man

The Texans announced before the game that defensive backs coach Dino Vasso stayed home following the recent birth of his child. Houston's other defensive coaches collectively filled in for Vasso.

Injury report

Texans: Running back Woody Marks went to the locker room in the first quarter with a foot injury but returned and finished the game. Safety Jaylen Reed went to the locker room with a right forearm injury and did not return. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was checked for a concussion in the second half, was cleared and returned for the closing minutes.

Colts: Starting cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a right calf injury on the Colts' second defensive snap, needed help to get off the field and returned to the sideline in street clothes and a walking boot.

Up next

Texans: Visit Kansas City next Sunday.

Colts: Visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

