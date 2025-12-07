No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama's hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and team celebrate after a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA – Gunner Stockton and Georgia finally put an end to Alabama's mastery of the rivalry between Southeastern Conference powers.

Stockton threw three touchdown passes as the third-ranked Bulldogs solidified their position for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff and beat Alabama in the SEC championship game for the first time, pounding the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide 28-7 on Saturday.

Stockton, who completed 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards and rushed for 39 yards, was named the game's MVP. It was the first victory over Alabama for Georgia's fourth-year players, including Stockton.

“We approached it the same, like it was a big game, and didn't make it bigger than it was,” Stockton said.

Georgia (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had been 0-4 against Alabama in the SEC title game and 1-7 against the Crimson Tide under coach Kirby Smart. Playing in their fifth straight league championship game, the Bulldogs earned their fourth title under Smart and 16th overall.

During a team meeting at the start of the week, Georgia players who had a win over Alabama were asked to stand up.

“None of them stood up,” Smart said.

Now the Bulldogs can stand. They also can brag about winning back-to-back SEC championships.

“I thought it hit right between the eyes of doing it for the seniors,” Smart said.

The lopsided loss forces Alabama (10-3, No. 9 CFP) to worry about its standing with the College Football Playoff selection committee. The Crimson Tide were believed to be in good position when they moved up one spot in last week's CFP ranking, but the loss to the Bulldogs provides renewed cause for concern that the Crimson Tide could miss the playoff for the second consecutive season under coach Kalen DeBoer.

“We fell short today, but I’m proud of our season,” DeBoer said. “Getting to the SEC championship, getting to this great game, there’s a lot to build off of.”

Alabama will learn its playoff fate on Sunday.

“If this game applies to and takes away from our resume, I don’t think that’s right," DeBoer said. “I really don’t.”

Georgia led 21-0 before Alabama's Ty Simpson threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia will play a CFP quarterfinal game in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Thriving on second chances

Georgia teams coached by Smart improved to 4-0 in second-chance games. The Bulldogs beat Auburn in their second meeting in 2017, Alabama in their second game in the 2021 national championship game, Texas in the 2024 SEC championship game and the Crimson Tide this season.

“We never quit,” Stockton said. “We showed that every game. I think that's one of the best parts about our team.”

Crucial block and interception

The Bulldogs turned two game-changing plays into first-half touchdowns.

Cole Speer's block of Blake Doud's punt in the first quarter allowed Georgia to start a drive at the Alabama 21. Nate Frazier ran for 14 yards on first down. On third down from the 1, Stockton faked a handoff, rolled right and passed to Roderick Robinson II for the touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Daylon Everette's interception of Simpson's pass deflected by KJ Bolden gave the Bulldogs the ball near midfield. Stockton's 1-yard scoring pass to Dillon Bell gave Georgia a 14-0 lead.

“I think we put the game on a big stage and I felt like we executed the right way,” Everette said.

A block by London Humphreys helped Nate Frazier score easily on a 9-yard run to cap Georgia’s first possession of the second half, extending the lead to three touchdowns.

No repeat comeback

Alabama posted the biggest comeback in SEC championship game history when it beat Georgia 35-28 in 2018 after trailing by 14 points. It wasn't Alabama's only rally against Georgia. Before Saturday, the Bulldogs were 0-3 against Alabama under Smart when leading at halftime and 90-1 against all other teams before Saturday.

This time, Georgia wasn't giving up the lead.

After Simpson's fourth-and-2 pass from the Alabama 12 was incomplete with 8:17 remaining, Georgia put the game away on Stockton's 13-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch.

The takeaway

Georgia: The Bulldogs' offensive line depth showed when the game plan did not seem to be affected by center Drew Bobo (lower leg) missing the game. Stockton converted a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak in the second quarter. Georgia converted another fourth-down run by Josh McCray later in the first half. ... Robinson’s touchdown catch was a big surprise. He had only six carries for 22 yards and one catch for 12 yards in the regular season.

Alabama: With running back Jam Miller (lower leg) held out, the Crimson Tide struggled to establish a ground game. Alabama finished with minus-3 rushing yards and 209 total years. The team's nine carries for 17 yards in the first half included two by wide receivers and one by Simpson. Alabama was 3 for 13 on third down.

Up next

Both teams await the CFP rankings and first-round pairings to be released on Sunday.

