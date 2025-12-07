Quincy Williams arrives in Joker makeup for Jets' Gotham City game against Dolphins

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates victory over the Atlanta Falcons after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Quincy Williams is no joker when it comes to dressing for the occasion.

The New York Jets linebacker arrived for the team's 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with his face made up to look like the comic and movie villain Joker — complete with a big painted-on red grin.

The team posted the arrival video of Williams, who smiled on his way into MetLife Stadium.

It was fitting attire for Williams with the Jets wearing their “Gotham City Football” Rivalries uniforms for the game. Williams also wore a ”Gotham City Football" bomber jacket into the stadium. The Joker, of course, is Batman's main adversary in the fictional Gotham City in the comics and movies.

It's a familiar getup for Williams, who has also dressed up as Joker for Halloween in the past. He also teased his outfit a few hours before the game by posting a clip on his Instagram Stories of Jack Nicholson playing Joker in the 1989 film “Batman.”

Williams was out of the makeup for the game, of course, and wasn't smiling much after the loss, although he had seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in the game.

AFC East and NFC West teams are wearing Rivalries uniforms for select games this season, with other divisions doing the same in future seasons.

The Jets' uniforms feature matte black helmets, “Gotham Green” jerseys and pants with black and iron ore stripes. Several elements around MetLife Stadium were added for the game, including redesigned end zones — with the city skyline silhouetted below the Jets' logo — and other signage around the field and stadium.

The game was also part of “Legends” weekend for the Jets, who welcomed back 113 former players. As part of the celebration, the team honored the 25th anniversary of the “Monday Night Miracle,” when the Jets rallied to score 30 points in the fourth quarter and beat the Dolphins 40-37 in overtime.

Key members of that Jets squad, including former quarterback Vinny Testaverde and wide receiver Wayne Chrebet, served as honorary captains for the game.

