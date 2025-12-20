Jake Paul reports double broken jaw and on liquids after KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Skip to main content
MIAMI – Jake Paul's jaw was broken in two places in his loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami.

Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Paul, who posted on Saturday an X-ray of his damaged jaw.

“Double broken jaw,” the YouTuber wrote on Instagram. “Give me Canelo in 10 days.” In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room, he added: “thanks for all the support I’m OK.”

Paul later posted that “everything went smooth” during surgery.

“Lots of pain and stiffness,” he wrote. “Gotta eat liquids for 7 days.”

Joshua ended the heavyweight bout with a powerful punch to Paul’s jaw, sending the American to the canvas for the fourth and final time. Paul was counted out as he struggled to get to his feet.

Concerns were raised in the buildup due to the mismatch in size and skills. Paul weighed in at 216 lbs (98 kilograms), and Joshua at 243 lbs (110kg). The Englishman, a two-time heavyweight champion, is one of the sport’s elite power punchers.

