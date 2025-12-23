Skip to main content
Sports

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy has a fractured throwing hand. Max Brosmer to start vs. Lions

Dave Campbell

Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) passes against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes under pressure from New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAGAN, Minn. – J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture in his throwing hand that will keep him out of Minnesota's upcoming game against Detroit, making Max Brosmer the starting quarterback this week.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after practice on Tuesday that further examination of McCarthy's right hand revealed the small fracture, after initial X-rays at the stadium on Sunday were negative. Surgery is not necessary, and the recovery is similar to that of a bone bruise, O'Connell said.

McCarthy was hurt in the second quarter against the New York Giants, forcing the Vikings to turn to Brosmer. O'Connell wasn't sure exactly when the injury occurred, but after losing a fumble on a sack just before halftime when he was supposed to throw a safe screen pass, McCarthy reported pain upon his return to the sideline and told O'Connell he couldn't grip the ball.

With the Vikings hosting the Lions on Thursday as part of the NFL's holiday tripleheader on Christmas, there was too little time for McCarthy to recover. O'Connell said the QB's ability to play in the season finale against Green Bay on Jan. 3 or 4 would depend on his grip.

“It’s just a bummer,” O’Connell said. “The most fun part of this, and the most real part of it, is coaching the young player on his journey where we’ve really started to see some things click for him.”

McCarthy has played in just 8½ of a possible 33 games since he was drafted 10th overall in 2024, with a torn meniscus in his right knee keeping him out his entire rookie season, a badly sprained right ankle costing him five games this season and a concussion sidelining him for another.

“Most of the times he’s ended up missing time, he’s either stayed in the game or we find out the next day just because he’s such a competitor and always wants to stay in the game, which I value so tremendously at that position,” O’Connell said. “It was obviously very unfortunate because even though he didn’t know it at the time, he was unable to do his job, which obviously would’ve altered my thinking in the moment.”

Brosmer started when McCarthy was out with the concussion on Nov. 30. The Vikings lost 26-0 at NFC-leading Seattle after the undrafted rookie threw four interceptions.

The Vikings claimed Brett Rypien off waivers from Indianapolis, bringing back their emergency third quarterback from last season. They also have John Wolford backing up Brosmer.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) will not play on Thursday. Neither tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) nor running back Jordan Mason (ankle) has practiced this week, and the Vikings activated running back Ty Chandler (knee) from injured reserve after he was hurt in the season opener.

