Sports

Brunson and the reserves lead a Christmas comeback as the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 126-124

Brian Mahoney

Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring a three point goal during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) blocks Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fights for control of the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looses control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring a three point goal during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, reserve Jordan Clarkson had 25 and the New York Knicks came from 17 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 on Thursday and win on Christmas Day for the third straight year.

Reserves Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson sparked the comeback after the Cavaliers led 103-86 early in the final period. Kolek had 16 points and nine assists, and had fans chanting his name after a late block on Donovan Mitchell that originally was called a foul but was overturned on review. Robinson hustled after offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive and finished with 13 boards.

Brunson made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining, after he, Kolek and Clarkson all hit from behind the arc in a 13-2 run that cut Cleveland's 12-point lead to 111-110.

Mitchell had 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Darius Garland added 20 points and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers blew their chance at a third straight win.

Evan Mobley finished with 14 points and nine rebounds after missing five games with a strained left calf.

The Cavs raced to an 18-3 lead behind 10 points from Mitchell and led 38-23 after one quarter. But Clarkson opened the second with consecutive 3-pointers, and after a Cavs 3-pointer, the Knicks ripped off an 18-0 burst to take a 47-41 lead.

The Knicks made 12 of their first 14 shots in the second, before Mobley had Cleveland's final four baskets as New York took a 60-58 edge into the break.

Cleveland quickly regained control in the third. Mitchell slammed down a lob pass that Garland threw from beyond halfcourt to cap a 10-3 burst to open the period, and Mitchell later hit a 3-pointer to cap an 18-4 spurt that turned a 71-all tie into an 89-75 advantage for the Cavs.

Cavaliers: Visit Houston on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit Atlanta on Saturday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

