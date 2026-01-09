Blackhawks center Connor Bedard returns from right shoulder injury

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is back after missing 12 games with a right shoulder injury.

Bedard played Friday night against Washington in his first game since he got hurt on a draw with 0.8 seconds left in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. He got a big ovation from the United Center crowd when he was announced with the starting lineup.

“It's obviously a huge boost,” assistant coach Mike Vellucci said after the team's morning skate. “He's a big part of our team and he was playing really well before he got injured. We're excited to have him back.”

The return of the 20-year-old center arrived at an opportune time for a Blackhawks team that was hit hard by an illness going around the locker room.

Goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, along with forward Ilya Mikheyev, defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Sam Lafferty, were scratched for the matchup with the Capitals. Coach Jeff Blashill missed the morning skate, but he was behind the bench for the game.

Bedard was activated from injured reserve, and defenseman Kevin Korchinski and goaltender Drew Commesso were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Commesso made his second career NHL start, and Dave Nozzolillo was the emergency backup. Korchinski, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft, played in his first game with the Blackhawks since April 15.

Bedard ranked among the NHL leaders with 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games at the time of the injury.

“I feel good,” he said. “Obviously it's no fun kind of waiting and not being able to play. So it's exciting.”

Bedard and fellow center Frank Nazar were shelved during a stretch of 10 losses in 12 games for Chicago. But the Blackhawks have flourished of late, winning a season-high four in a row going into the Washington game.

“It's an exciting time and for us just to keep that rolling and obviously keep stacking wins because every game's so important,” Bedard said.

Nazar, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is skating again, but there has been no word on when he might return to the lineup. He was hit in the face by a puck during a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Dec. 20.

Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. He missed part of his rookie season with a broken jaw, but he played in all 82 games last year.

“No one wants to have anything happen, but it's part of the game,” Bedard said. “You just got to try to take that time to get better.”

Bedard's fast start moved him into contention for a spot on Team Canada for the Winter Olympics. But he was left off the roster when it was announced last week.

Bedard still could make the trip to Italy if he is needed as an injury replacement.

