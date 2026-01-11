Houston Texans fans rally at the Alamo ahead of playoff game

SAN ANTONIO – More than 500 members of the San Antonio Texans Fan Club and local Houston Texans fans gathered in front of the Alamo on Saturday morning to show support for the only Texas team still alive in the NFL playoffs.

Fans posed for a group photo outside the historic landmark, with some receiving free custom “SA-Texans” hats during the event.

Those in attendance said the showing highlights the strong support for the Texans in San Antonio.

“It’s an exciting thing because we honestly didn’t know there were that many Texans fans out here,” said Emmanuel Cuevas, a lifelong Houston Texans fan. “We’re making a big mark in San Antonio.”

“We’re trying to go all the way this year,” said Delicia Truttling, another lifelong Texans fan.

The Texans will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 7:15 p.m. Monday. KSAT 12 will broadcast the game locally, with a pregame show at 7 p.m. on KSAT+.