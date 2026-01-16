Skip to main content
Sports

Duke QB Darian Mensah says he'll enter transfer portal, reversing plan to return

Aaron Beard

Associated Press

FILE - Duke quarterback Darian Mensah looks to pass the ball against Virginia in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah says he's entering his name into the transfer portal, reversing an original announcement that he would return after leading the Blue Devils to the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

Mensah announced his plan in a social-media post Friday afternoon, hours before the transfer-portal window was set to close.

“I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff,” Mensah said. “Thank you Duke family for everything. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Mensah and Duke announced his return in December, coming between the Blue Devils' overtime win against Virginia for the ACC title and their Sun Bowl win against Arizona State.

Mensah, who transferred from Tulane, is second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 3,937 yards passing and tied for second with 34 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

College football changed its calendar this year to have only one transfer portal window, with the 15-day period running from Jan. 2 through Friday as the final day for most players to enter their names. In previous years, there was one transfer portal window in December and a second one in April.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report.

