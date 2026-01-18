Brennan takes down Warren in matchup of top district contenders; Harlan defeats Sotomayor

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan boys’ basketball emerged victorious in a rivalry game between the two teams in the district.

The Bears notched a 77-49 victory over Warren, building separation in the second half.

Jacob Padilla found Delano Tarpley before getting the ball back for a basket that made it 49-25 midway through the third quarter.

Warren answered when Qwali Rose drove to the basket for an and-one, trimming the deficit to 51-27, but Brennan continued to control the game.

In the fourth quarter, Tarpley passed up a shot in the paint to find Isaiah Ward for an easy bucket, pushing the lead to 53-31.

Harlan extends winning streak: 6 dubs in last 7 games

Harlan continued a strong streak Saturday with a 56-47 win over Sotomayor at Paul Taylor Field House.

The Hawks have now won six of their last seven games.

Aldric Trotter set the tone early, swinging the ball to Tristian Collins for a basket that gave Harlan a 10-8 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Trotter found Amoni Francis at the rim to extend the Hawks’ advantage to 12-9.

Harlan shared the ball effectively throughout the game, creating quality looks in the paint and holding off the Wildcats down the stretch.

Harlan will face Brennan at 11 a.m. next Saturday.