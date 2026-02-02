Population growth leads to UIL reclassification for several San Antonio-area high schools

SAN ANTONIO – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its new reclassified and realigned districts for high schools across Texas on Monday with several San Antonio-area schools moving up or down based on campus population.

Pieper, Southwest, Southwest Legacy and Wagner are being moved up to Class 6A in this latest round of reclassification. Schools in Class 6A have an enrollment of 2,215 students or more this school year.

Pieper and Wagner will join District 27-6A which includes Steele, Canyon, Judson, East Central, San Marcos and Clemens.

Southwest and Southwest Legacy will now be in District 30-6A, which includes four schools from Laredo, Del Rio High School and Eagle Pass High School.

Medina Valley High School will be dropping from Class 6A to Class 5A due to the opening of Creek View High School, Medina Valley ISD’s second high school, this fall. Schools in Class 5A have a student enrollment ranging from 1,305-2,214.

For football, Medina Valley will be in District 14-5A Division I with Jay, MacArthur, Southside, South San, Eagle Pass Winn, Laredo Martin and Laredo Nixon.

New Braunfels Long Creek will join District 13-5A Division II with New Braunfels, Alamo Heights, Veterans Memorial, Boerne, Liberty Hill and Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch.

In football, Medina Valley ISD’s Creek View High School will compete in District 14-4A Division I with Floresville, La Vernia, Pleasanton, Kennedy, Somerset and Uvalde.

Schools have an opportunity to appeal their realigned classes and districts before a Feb. 12 deadline. High schools will begin finalizing their athletic schedules on Feb. 24.

