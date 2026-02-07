Former Jets 1st-round pick Darron Lee charged with 1st-degree murder in Tennessee

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Darron Lee (50) plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A former New York Jets first-round draft pick was arrested in Tennessee and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Darron Lee was identified Thursday as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene, according to the Hamilton County sheriff’s office.

Recommended Videos

The victim's identity was not released.

The 31-year-old Lee played 58 games with the Jets, Kansas City and Buffalo from 2016 through the 2020 seasons. The former Ohio State linebacker was the 20th overall pick in 2016 by the Jets. He was the defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl.

Lee was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be pending following the outcome of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, first responders located a female victim and attempted life-saving measures.

“Due to the condition of the victim and the residence, HCSO Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded. Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide,” the Hamilton County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Lee has a Feb. 11 court date.

He was previously arrested for assault and domestic violence in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl