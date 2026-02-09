Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to Super Bowl after concussion evaluation

Andrew Destin

Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, font, is unable to catch a pass as New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wait to take the field for the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 60 after being taken to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Smith-Njigba, the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, appeared to get banged up when he was tackled by New England cornerback Marcus Jones on a four-yard completion midway through the third quarter.

The injury came during a quiet night for Smith-Njigba. The NFL’s leader in yards receiving during the regular season had three catches for 24 yards when he left the field.

With Smith-Njigba held in check, Cooper Kupp led the Seahawks with six receptions for 61 yards. Second-year tight end AJ Barner has Seattle's lone touchdown, a 16-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

