Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘You’re killing me, man’: Teen accused in shooting death of 8-year-old brother to remain detained
MAP: Where credit card skimmers were found by San Antonio police in 2025
WATCH LIVE: San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
SAPD investigating suspicious death of man found under North Side bridge
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
16-year-old Stevens HS football player dies after passing out during athletic practice, district says
Parents of teen killed in Pearsall crash sues oil company, driver for wrongful death
Mayor Jones pleads with San Antonio’s federal delegation to ‘not fund’ new ICE facility on East Side
How the City of San Antonio is handling vacant building concerns

Sports

Utah's Jaren Jackson Jr. will have surgery on knee growth that was found during post-trade physical

Associated Press

Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) goes up for a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray) (Rob Gray, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will undergo surgery after a post-trade physical revealed a growth in his left knee, the team announced Thursday.

Jackson consulted with several medical professionals after the localized pigmented villonodular synovitis growth was detected in an MRI. He will undergo surgery during the NBA All-Star break.

Recommended Videos

It’s unclear how long Jackson will be out. A team spokesperson said they would provide an update on his return after the surgery.

Utah acquired Jackson from Memphis as part of an eight-player deal. A rebuilding Grizzlies team received three first-round picks alongside Georges Niang, Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks. Utah gained Jackson, Jock Landale, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr.

Jackson was drafted by the Grizzlies with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time All-Star in Memphis and the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson has played in three games for Utah against Orlando, Miami and Sacramento. He helped the Jazz to a 115-111 win against Miami with 22 points and five assists, and a Wednesday night 121-93 rout of Sacramento with 23 points and four assists.

Jackson has averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 48 games this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos