Sports

Winter Olympics recap: Heartbreak in slalom and Eileen Gu tries to defend big air gold

James Ellingworth

Associated Press

China's Eileen Gu waits for her scores as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Atle Lie McGrath walks off the course after skiing out during an alpine ski, men's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)
United States' Hilary Knight, right, challenges for the puck with Sweden's Maja Nylen Persson during a semifinal match of women's ice hockey between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

China's Eileen Gu waits for her scores as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MILAN – Eileen Gu is readying to defend her big air ski freestyle title and a Norwegian contender's emotional reaction overshadowed the last men's Alpine ski event of the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Also on Day 10 of the Winter Games, the United States won its women's hockey semifinal game. Canada plays next, which could set up yet another gold-medal decider between the old rivals.

McGrath's moment alone in the forest

The men's slalom race had a finish like no other.

Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath was leading the race and skiing last on the second run but straddled a gate and was out. He stopped, threw his ski poles over a fence and then started walking through deep snow to the forest for some time alone.

The dramatic finish overshadowed Loic Meillard of Switzerland winning gold, and an earlier fall for giant slalom winner and South American history maker Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

It's been an especially tough Olympics for McGrath, whose grandfather died on the day of the opening ceremony. McGrath was racing with an armband as a tribute.

Eileen Gu's quest in big air

The freestyle star who skis for China is going for her second medal of these Olympics as she aims to win the big air event for the second Games in a row.

Gu was second in qualifying and will be up against Mathilde Gremaud, who beat her to the gold medal in slopestyle. Gu is also competing in the halfpipe later in the Milan Cortina Games.

Hockey semifinals

The United States is into the women's gold medal game after routing Sweden 5-0 as goaltender Aerin Frankel preserved a shutout streak which now stands at 331 minutes.

The U.S. team is unbeaten and has allowed just one goal all tournament as it seeks a first gold medal since 2018.

The defending Olympic champion Canadians play Switzerland in the day’s other semifinal game.

More Dutch gold

Xandra Velzeboer won her second gold medal of the Olympics in the women's 1,000-meter short track speedskating to match her Dutch teammate Jens van ’t Wout with two gold medals for the games.

Italy's Arianna Fontana was chasing what would have been her 14th career Olympic medal but placed fourth.

Still to come

The figure skating pairs event heads for its decider in the free skate, with Germany's Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin leading after the short program. Medals are also on offer in women's monobob and the men's super team ski jumping.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

