UIW edges PVAMU in 10 innings; UTSA makes program history with sixth straight win

SAN ANTONIO – College baseball returned to the Alamo City on Saturday with a pair of close contests at the University of the Incarnate Word and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

At UIW, the Cardinals edged Prairie View A&M University 3-2 in 10 innings.

Wind gusts played a major factor throughout the game.

Trailing by one in the seventh inning, UIW loaded the bases when Trent Rucker helped spark a rally that allowed Preston Newberry to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Prairie View threatened to answer, but Ryder Hernandez turned a key double play to keep the score even.

In extra innings, the Cardinals again loaded the bases. Newberry delivered a drive to center field, and Cole Tabor slid home for the walk-off win in the 10th.

“It was not an easy day to hit,” UIW head coach Nick Zaleski said. “I think you had wind gusts about 20-25 miles an hour coming in. It’s not enjoyable. Our guys did a great job on defense.”

“I think that we’re just resilient. I think we refuse to lose and we have a really good team,” Newberry said. “I just think we like to win, so I think winning makes everything fun. It wasn’t pretty at all today, but finding ways to win is what I think we can do.”

Across town at UTSA, the Roadrunners extended their winning streak to six games with a 10-8 victory over Dallas Baptist University. This is the first 6-0 start in program history.

After a scoreless start, Josh Arquette drove a ball to center field in the first inning, allowing Andrew Detlefsen to score and give UTSA a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Christian Hallmark added an RBI groundout that brought Lane Haworth home to make it 2-0.

UTSA will travel to face Texas State University on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

