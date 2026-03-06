Arike Ogunbowale arrested after police say she punched man at club while celebrating Unrivaled title

Mist BC wing Arike Ogunbowale (24) looks to pass during the second half of a semifinal in an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game against Breeze BC, Monday, March 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MIAMI – Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after police say she punched a man in the face at a Miami nightclub.

A four-time WNBA All-Star, Ogunbowale was celebrating early Thursday at the club E11EVEN after winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist that night. According to Miami-Dade County police records, Ogunbowale punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and security cameras captured the act.

The county corrections department said Ogunbowale has been released from custody.

“The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information,” Unrivaled spokesperson Tish Carmona said. “We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives.”

The Wings said they were aware of her arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information. Further comments will be provided once we have more details.”

The Associated Press left message seeking comment with Excel Management, which represents Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale scored 19 points in the title game Wednesday night against the Phantom.

