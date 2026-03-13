Skip to main content
Sports

Brennan boys basketball one win away from first state title

The Bears will face North Crowley at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Alamodome

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan boys basketball has its sights set on its first state title in school history. It is now one game away from achieving the feat.

The Bears (33-3, 16-0 District 28) are set to face North Crowley (34-3, 12-0 District 3) in the 6A Division 1 State Championship at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Alamodome.

Brennan players said this year’s team is special.

“(We) never really had any big size, never really had depth, but now we have it all,” senior center Delano Tarpley said. “We’re ready. We’re prepared.”

For this group of players, they said winning the championship would mean more than just a trophy: it would represent the years of work that got them to this point.

“It would mean a lot because we’ve been doing this for years now,” senior guard Donovan Criss said. “We’ve been getting to the Final Four, getting knocked out every single year.”

“To be here at the state championship again, even after losing one of our best players last year, means a lot,” Criss said.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

