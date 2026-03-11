Isaiah Ward’s buzzer-beater block sends Brennan to Class 6A-DI state finals

The San Antonio Brennan Bears advanced to the Class 6A-Division I state championship game with a dramatic 63-61 victory over Atascocita in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

The Bears and Eagles traded blows throughout, including a flurry of three-pointers in the closing minutes.

Brennan sealed the win when Isaiah Ward blocked an Atascocita three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Brennan will face North Crowley in the state title game at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

In Class 5A-Division II, Veterans Memorial’s postseason run ended with a loss to Beaumont United. The Patriots finished their season 29-10 overall.

