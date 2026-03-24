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Sports

Texas State Pro Day: San Antonio talent on display as Bobcats impress NFL Scouts

Treylin Payne, from Judson High School, showed off his range and tackling ability during position drills

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University’s football program showcased its talent Monday at Pro Day, with several Bobcats putting on impressive performances in front of NFL scouts as they gear up for next month’s NFL Draft.

One local San Antonio-area standout linebacker, Treylin Payne from Judson High School, turned heads with his athleticism and explosiveness.

Payne, a 6-foot, 215-pound senior linebacker who transferred to Texas State and became a defensive anchor, showed off his range and tackling ability during position drills.

Star running back Lincoln Pare, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his final season with the Bobcats, delivered a standout performance.

The powerful runner added a personal-best 23 repetitions on the bench press and looked fluid in position work, highlighting the vision and burst that made him a cornerstone of Texas State’s ground attack.

His pro day effort further boosted his stock as a tough, productive back with NFL potential.

Throwing to Pare was Brad Jackson, a redshirt freshman quarterback from Reagan High School who is Texas State’s QB1.

Pare shared high praise for Jackson, who one day hopes to perform in his own NFL Pro Day.

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