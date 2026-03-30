San Antonio Spurs extend win streak to 8, chase No. 1 seed

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have won eight in a row and are coming off a dominant three-game road trip, beating Miami, Memphis and Milwaukee.

Dating to their March 17 road win at Sacramento, the Spurs are the first team in NBA history to win four straight road games by 25 or more points.

They beat the Kings by 28, the Heat by 25, the Grizzlies by 25, and on Saturday, hammered the Bucks by 32 points. The Silver and Black are rolling heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

There are eight more regular-season games on tap for San Antonio. The Spurs have already clinched a playoff spot, meaning more basketball ahead.

During a shootaround on Monday, De’Aaron Fox emphasized the importance of balance on and off the court this late in the season.

“I’m with my family a lot. I come and get extra shots — whatever it is, you try not to live in those highs and those lows,” Fox said. “This is a long season. If you get too low, you can see your confidence waver, and you won’t be able to play well the rest of the year.

“When you’re too high, a bad game can come here and there, and you start living in that because you don’t have the same headspace. For me, it’s about getting through the season, then trying to play your best basketball toward the end of the year when you really need it.”

The Spurs are still chasing the No. 1 seed and trail the Oklahoma City Thunder by two games, but San Antonio holds the tiebreaker.

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