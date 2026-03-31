Wembanyama records fastest double-double in league history, fueling Spurs to 129-114 win over Bulls

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) tangles with Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama had a season-high 41 points and 16 rebounds while collecting the fastest double-double in NBA history, and the San Antonio Spurs won their ninth straight, defeating the Chicago Bulls 129-114 on Monday night.

Wembanyama had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first 8 minutes, 31 seconds on the court, collecting his 10th rebound 1:55 into the second quarter. Jim Washington of the St. Louis Hawks had a double-double in nine minutes against the New York Knicks on March 6, 1966.

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Wembanyama punctuated his season-high with a driving, one-handed dunk for his final points midway through the fourth quarter. He was 17 for 27 from the field and 3 for 6 on 3-pointers in scoring at least 30 points for the 14th time this season.

Stephon Castle added 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which has has won nine consecutive games.

Bulls point guard Tre Jones had 23 points in his first game in San Antonio since being traded to Chicago as part of the deal that brought De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. Leonard Miller added 21 points and Collin Sexton had 20 as the Bulls lost their fourth straight.

San Antonio had six players score in double figures while extending its lead to 29 points in the third quarter.

The Bulls took the court two hours after waiving Jaden Ivey for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Ivey, who is injured, did not travel with the team during its four-game road trip.

The news didn’t impact Chicago early, as an uncontested one-handed slam by Matas Buzelis gave the Bulls an early 5-2 lead and led to an angry timeout by Spurs coach Mitch Johnson 71 seconds into the game. San Antonio responded with a 20-13 run fueled by the start of Wembanyama’s early double-double.

Up next

Bulls: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

Spurs: At Golden State on Wednesday.

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