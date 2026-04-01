San Antonio Missions host meet and greet with season ticket members

SAN ANTONIO – This is the first season under new Missions skipper Chris Tremie. It’s a big change, as the Missions were managed by Luke Montz for three years.

Joining a new team with players you are unfamiliar with is a challenge for any skipper, no matter how many years of experience. So how does the club approach 2026 with a new manager calling the shots?

The Missions hosted a meet-and-greet event for season ticket holders. The entire team, coaching staff and even the grounds crew were there.

“Number one, number one,” said Cristian Hernandez, a season ticket member. “The Texas League Championship. That’s what we’re going for, man.”

For the most part, the roster is different. However, there is a small group of players who were part of the Missions last season.

Kai Murphy is an outfielder for the Missions. He said the fan base in the Alamo City is second to none.

“There’s winning streaks and losing streaks, and the fans come out every time,” said Murphy. “They’re never booing, even if we deserve it. They’re always encouraging us.”

“I know a lot of people are excited for the season, and a lot of fans have heard a lot about the new stadium coming in a couple years,” said Tremie.

The Missions start their season on the road against Tulsa, but their first home game of the season is on April 7 against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

“We know that we’re going to come back ready and excited,” said Romeo Sanabria, first baseman for the Missions.

Their regular season will run from April until September.

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