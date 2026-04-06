Spurs’ Lindy Waters III hosts basketball clinic for Indigenous youth in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs forward Lindy Waters III connected with local youth in San Antonio on Sunday, sharing the message: “Sacred Like Me.”

The youth basketball camp was created to celebrate and honor the Indigenous communities of South Texas and beyond.

“The goal is to spread awareness to Indigenous peoples,” Waters said. “It’s about bringing our culture together and allowing the youth to see somebody at this platform in their shoes.”

Waters is a citizen of the Kiowa Nation and a descendant of Cherokees. He’s also one of only three active NBA players who identify as Indigenous.

“Only being one of three Natives in the NBA just shows the lack of visibility of our people,” Waters said. “Reminding them that they’re sacred, just like I am, will hold forever.”

The camp was made possible through a partnership with the nonprofit American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AIT-SCM) and Nike N7, a fund that provides sport and physical activity programming to kids in Native American and Aboriginal communities.

Waters said he and his foundation plan on hosting more events like Sunday’s camp in the future.

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