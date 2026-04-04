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Sports

Jokic scores 40, snaps Spurs win streak as Nuggets top Spurs 136-134 in OT

Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives the lane past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle during overtime of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Nikola Jokic had 40 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, Christian Braun added 21 points and the Denver Nuggets beat San Antonio 136-134 in overtime Saturday to snap the Spurs’ 11-game winning streak.

Cameron Johnson scored 17, Jamal Murray finished with 15 points and 10 assists and Aaron Gordon scored 15 for the Nuggets.

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Gordon scored with 6.2 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then forced Victor Wembanyama into a miss on the final shot of regulation.

Wembanyama finished with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots for the Spurs, who lost for only the third time in their last 30 games.

Stephon Castle scored 20 points for San Antonio, while Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie each scored 18 for the Spurs.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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