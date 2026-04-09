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Sports

Transgender darts pro says she 'just got retired' by governing body's policy change

Associated Press

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FILE - Noa-Lynn van Leuven, of the Netherlands, throws a dart as she takes part in a round one match at the World Darts Championships in London, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - Noa-Lynn van Leuven, of the Netherlands, takes part in a round one match at the World Darts Championships in London, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Noa-Lynn van Leuven, of the Netherlands, throws a dart as she takes part in a round one match at the World Darts Championships in London, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

LONDON – A transgender darts player said she's “not done fighting” after the sport's governing body enacted rules barring transgender women from women’s tournaments.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven of the Netherlands spoke out Thursday when the Darts Regulation Authority's new policy took effect.

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"Apparently, I just got retired — not by choice, but because I’m no longer allowed to compete,” Van Leuven said in a video on her Instagram account.

The 29-year-old van Leuven had competed in the Women's Series of the Professional Darts Corporation. In 2024, she became the first transgender woman to play at the PDC World Darts Championship.

“I’ve worked so damn hard for years just to get here. I showed up, I competed. I respected the sport every game, every single day,” van Leuven said. “And now, with just one decision, I’m being told I don’t belong anymore. This isn’t just about me. This is another huge hit for the trans community.”

She will still be eligible for open PDC events.

It's not clear what van Leuven's legal options are, but in a written message with the video she added: “This isn’t the end. I’m just going back to the drawing board. I’m not done fighting.”

The DRA said in a statement Thursday that it began a review of its policies in 2025. It included commissioning a report from “an academic developmental biologist who has published several papers on sex and categories in sport. The DRA has also considered extensive legal advice.”

“As a result of its review, the DRA is satisfied that to achieve fair competition in darts, only biological females should be eligible to compete in women’s tournaments regulated by DRA Rules,” it said.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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