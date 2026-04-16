Skip to main content
Fog icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
FBI looking for potential victims of Corpus Christi tire shop owner charged with kidnapping, fraud
Criminal investigation launched after dog attack injures woman on Northwest Side
Fiesta weather will be anything but consistent
Second suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2022 drive-by shooting
LIST: Singers, bands performing during Fiesta 2026
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio
NBA announces tipoff times, TV networks for first 4 Spurs-Trail Blazers playoff games
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Teacher released from San Antonio hospital after being shot by student at Hill Country College Prep HS

Sports

Ohtani skips the bat, keeps the heat: 10 strikeouts as Dodgers send Mets to a 8th straight loss

Beth Harris

Associated Press

1 / 5
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani adjusts his hat as he walks off the field after the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after striking out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim watches from the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani follows through on his pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani adjusts his hat as he walks off the field after the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELESShohei Ohtani pitched one-run ball over six innings and struck out 10 in which he did not also bat since 2021, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Mets 8-2 Wednesday night, sending New York to its eighth straight defeat.

Dalton Rushing, who replaced Ohtani as designated hitter, hit his first career grand slam off Mets closer Devin Williams in the eighth. Kyle Tucker added a two-out solo shot — his first at home as a Dodger — off Austin Warren, making it 8-1.

Recommended Videos

Ohtani (2-0) had tossed 33 consecutive innings without an earned run before MJ Melendez's RBI double in the fifth trimmed New York's deficit to 2-1. It was his first earned run allowed since Aug. 27 against Cincinnati.

Ohtani wasn't in the batting lineup during a mound start for the first time since May 28, 2021, with the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Dave Roberts said it was because Ohtani was still sore after getting hit in the back of his right shoulder by Mets pitcher David Peterson on Monday.

Ohtani's strikeouts were a season high by a Dodgers pitcher. He twice fanned Francisco Lindor in a battle of All-Stars. The second time, Lindor laughed as Ohtani blew a 99 mph fastball past him on his 11th and last pitch to end the third. Ohtani smiled wryly.

Ohtani walked two on 95 pitches, 63 for strikes. He struck out the side in the sixth to end his outing. Ohtani had 22 swing and misses, his most with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers (14-4) swept the Mets at home for the first time since June 19-22, 2017. Along with sweeps of Arizona and Washington, the Dodgers are 9-0 against National League opponents this season.

The Dodgers led 2-0 on Hyeseong Kim's two-run homer off Mets starter Clay Holmes (2-2) in the second. Teoscar Hernández added an opposite field solo shot leading off the sixth against reliever Tobias Myers.

The Mets managed five hits playing their 11th game without injured slugger Juan Soto (calf). They were outscored 14-4 in the series.

Melendez was the only Met with any success against Ohtani, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles after being called up from Triple-A Wednesday.

The Dodgers improved to 18-4 on Jackie Robinson Day — best mark in the majors — since MLB first declared a special day in 2004 for the player who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 with Brooklyn.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (0-2, 7.07 ERA) starts Friday against Chicago Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.62). Also Friday, Dodgers RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.00) starts at Colorado against Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0, 2.16).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...