Singer leading Jackie Robinson festivities collapses before White Sox game against Rays People tend to a man who collapsed while singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) CORRECTION: Corrects from Life to Lift The Tampa Bay Rays stands for the Star-Spangled Banner on Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda socks with number 42 for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
People tend to a man who collapsed while singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) CORRECTION: Corrects from Life to Lift
CHICAGO – A singer leading the “Jackie Robinson Day” festivities before the Chicago White Sox's game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night collapsed and was taken to a hospital.
The White Sox said Gerald Chaney, a longtime anthem performer, was alert before being taken to the hospital after he collapsed while performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” He was a few words into the hymn considered the Black national anthem when he stopped. He started again and collapsed.
Emergency medical technicians tended to Chaney for several minutes before he was loaded onto a gurney and taken from the field. The teams watched from their dugouts.
Chaney was also scheduled to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” after performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The start of the game was delayed 12 minutes.
“The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.
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