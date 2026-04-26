Wolves' Anthony Edwards has bone bruise in left knee, AP source says. He's likely to miss weeks

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards kneels on the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The left knee of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards remained structurally intact when he was injured during Game 4 of his team's Western Conference first-round playoff series, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.

Edwards has a bone bruise and also hyperextended the knee, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced details or a return-to-play timeline.

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The belief, the person said, is that Edwards likely will miss multiple weeks. ESPN and The Athletic previously reported the diagnosis on Edwards.

Edwards was hurt in the first half of Minnesota's 112-96 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, a victory that gave the Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in that series. But the Wolves also lost fellow starting guard Donte DiVincenzo in that game with a torn Achilles tendon, meaning his season is over and his 2026-27 season is likely in great jeopardy as well.

Game 5 of the series is Monday night in Denver.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA