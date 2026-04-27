Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia, Marshall High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia from Marshall High School.

Briann is the team captain and a four-year member of the varsity tennis team.

Briann co-founded Marshall’s Model United Nations, is the secretary of the National Honor Society, is a member of Mock Trial, the Rho Kappa Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, is a Healthy Futures of Texas Youth Advocate and is a school ambassador.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked sixteenth in her class.

Briann plans to attend Washington and Lee University, major in political science, go to law school and become a family attorney.