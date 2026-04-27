Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia, Marshall High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia from Marshall High School.
Briann is the team captain and a four-year member of the varsity tennis team.
Briann co-founded Marshall’s Model United Nations, is the secretary of the National Honor Society, is a member of Mock Trial, the Rho Kappa Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, is a Healthy Futures of Texas Youth Advocate and is a school ambassador.
She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked sixteenth in her class.
Briann plans to attend Washington and Lee University, major in political science, go to law school and become a family attorney.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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