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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia, Marshall High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Briann Garcia from Marshall High School.

Briann is the team captain and a four-year member of the varsity tennis team.

Briann co-founded Marshall’s Model United Nations, is the secretary of the National Honor Society, is a member of Mock Trial, the Rho Kappa Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, is a Healthy Futures of Texas Youth Advocate and is a school ambassador.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked sixteenth in her class.

Briann plans to attend Washington and Lee University, major in political science, go to law school and become a family attorney.

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