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Sports

Djokovic beaten by a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him at the Italian Open

Associated Press

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Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Croatia's Dino Prizmic returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Croatia's Dino Prizmic, left, serves the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning point to Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Croatia's Dino Prizmic during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROMENovak Djokovic was beaten by a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him at the Italian Open on Friday in his first match after two months out due to a right shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Dino Prižmić defeated the record 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 with an ace on his first match point.

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The 38-year-old Djokovic hadn’t played since March when he lost to Jack Draper in the fourth round in Indian Wells, California.

Djokovic had taping on his right shoulder that was revealed when he changed shirts between sets.

He declined to talk about any ailments, not wanting to take any focus from Prižmić. But Djokovic admitted he wanted more than one match at his only warmup for the French Open.

Djokovic didn't surprise himself in his only competitive clay-court match before the French, though he thought the second set was forgettable.

“I see what I'm missing,” he said. "Late half a step. I'm not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far.

“Eventually you have to play. You have to start somewhere. I wanted to start earlier but I couldn't. The situation is as it is. You make the most out of it. I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then how it turns out on the court, that's really unpredictable.”

Asked if he was confident he'll be in good shape for the French Open which starts in 16 days, Djokovic said, “I don't know.” With a smile he added, “I hope so.”

In Djokovic’s only other tournament this year, he reached the Australian Open final and lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 79th-ranked Prižmić lost a four-setter to Djokovic in their only previous match at the 2024 Australian Open. Djokovic told him on Friday his forehand had improved and he'll go far if he can stay healthy. Prižmić beat No. 6 Ben Shelton at the Madrid Open last month.

“He’s my idol,” Prižmić said of Djokovic. “I just played unbelievably today.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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