Caitlin Clark has been named the Indianapolis 500 grand marshal

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INDIANAPOLIS – Caitlin Clark is finally going to the Indianapolis 500 and she'll do it in style.

Race organizers announced Tuesday they had chosen the two-time WNBA All-Star as the grand marshal for Sunday's race. Her basketball schedule had prevented her from previously participating in race week activities.

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Last May, the Fever played a home game the day before a rare Indianapolis 500-Indiana Pacers race day doubleheader. They also played on race weekend during her rookie season in 2024. This week, though, they host the expansion Portland Fire on Wednesday and Golden State on Friday before getting a six-day break.

"I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

The Indiana Fever star has helped push women’s basketball to new heights in both the college and professional ranks, routinely attracting sellout crowds and prompting some opponents to move games to larger venues.

Clark was the WNBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2024 and earned the league's Rookie of the Year Award that season, breaking multiple records including the WNBA's single season assists mark. She's also the NCAA's career scoring leader and recently became the first player in WNBA history to record a second double-double with 30 or more points and 10 or more assists.

Earlier this year, Clark was selected MVP of the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament as she returned from an injury-plagued second pro season.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have been the grand marshal. Baseball stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, award-winning singer Blake Shelton and actors Dylan Sprouse and Stephanie Beatriz have had the honor in the past.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 race day with Caitlin,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said. “Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience and an absolutely bucket list global sporting spectacle.”

Clark has been a brand ambassador for Gainbridge, a race sponsor that also holds naming rights to the home arena of the Fever, since her senior year in college. She's currently appearing in a second ad campaign with the company.

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This story was first published May 19, 2026. It was updated May 21, 2026, to correct that Roger Penske, not Clark, will give the traditional starting command. Clark will be telling drivers to report to their vehicles.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing