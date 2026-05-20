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Sports

Southampton loses appeal in spying case that cost it a chance at promotion to Premier League

Steve Douglas

Associated Press

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FILE - Southampton's coach Tonda Eckert reacts during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File(
Southampton's Welington, right, and Ryan Manning celebrate at the final whistle in the EFL Championship play off semifinal soccer game between Southampton and Middlesbrough, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in, Southampton, England. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Southampton's coach Tonda Eckert reacts during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File(

Southampton's appeal against its expulsion from the Championship playoff final because of spying offenses was dismissed on Wednesday.

An arbitration panel upheld the English Football League's decision to remove Southampton from Saturday's final, meaning Middlesbrough will take its place and play Hull at Wembley Stadium for the chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

The decision is final.

Southampton was expelled on Tuesday after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents.

It was charged earlier this month for the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their semifinal. It went on to win the two-legged tie to go within one game of promotion to the top flight.

The southcoast club subsequently admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. It was also deducted four points for next season.

In its appeal, it described its punishment as “manifestly disproportionate” to any previous sanction in English soccer history.

In a long club statement, Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons had accepted “what happened was wrong” and that the club deserved to be sanctioned.

“What we cannot accept,” he said, “is a sanction which bears no proportion to the offense.”

The playoff final is labeled the world’s richest one-off soccer match because a windfall of at least $270 million in future earnings is on offer for the winning team.

Promotion to the top flight of English soccer — the world’s wealthiest and most-watched league — brings with it access to its multibillion dollar global broadcast deals as well as sold out stadiums for games against the biggest teams in the world like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom of the standings last season and was aiming to make an immediate return.

The league said the final would go ahead on Saturday, kicking off at 3.30 p.m. local time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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