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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cyani Ingram, Madison High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cyani Ingram, Madison High School (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cyani Ingram from Madison High School.

Cyani is the senior captain of the varsity volleyball team. She’s also a member of varsity track and field where she set the school record in the shot put.

She recently finished fifth in the state competition for shot put. She made Academic All-District in both track and volleyball.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, PALS, the FFA and has been raising swine for four years. She has completed over 100 hours of community service. Cyani maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked twentieth in her class.

Cyani will attend Prairie View A&M where she will compete in the shot put and discus and become a veterinarian.

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