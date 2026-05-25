Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marcus Saa, Harlan High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marcus Saa from Harlan High School.
Marcus is a two-year captain of the varsity soccer team. He’s been a member of two undefeated district championship teams.
He was named First-Team All-District twice and a three-time First-Team Academic All-District. He’s also a member of the Surf National Team.
He’s part of a collection and distribution effort to give used soccer cleats to children in need in Africa.
Marcus maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top fifteen percent of his class.
Marcus plans to attend the Colorado School of Mines, play collegiate soccer and major in mechanical engineering.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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