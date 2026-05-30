Wembanyama, Spurs win the West, topple Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to head to NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs reacts as a timeout is called in the second half of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs started the Western Conference finals with a win in Oklahoma City, then ended the series the same way.

The champions are dethroned. Wembanyama and the Spurs are headed to the NBA Finals.

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Wembanyama scored 22 points, Julian Champagnie got 18 of his 20 off of 3-pointers and the Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 on Saturday night — bucking heavy odds to win a Game 7 on the road.

Stephon Castle scored 16 points and De’Aaron Fox had 15. Dylan Harper added 12 and Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell each finished with 11 for the Spurs, who are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

They will host the New York Knicks in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, but for the eighth consecutive season the NBA will have a new champion.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba